Inside the Museum of the Dog: Millie on the South Lawn

This is a portrait of President George H.W. Bush’s Millie on the South Lawn of the White House. She was an English Springer Spaniel and because extremely popular during the Bush presidency, often appearing on camera.

On display next to the painting is a letter from First Lady Barbara Bush, who wrote “Dogs have enriched our civilization, and woven themselves into our hearts and families through the ages…”

The Museum of the Dog is at 101 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

For more information, go to museumofthedog.org.

WNYW-TV/Fox5 is a media partner of the American Kennel Club.