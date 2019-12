article

At the Museum of the Dog, two ancient items share one display case.

First, is a 30-million year old fossil of a Hesperocyon, a canid species that predates the modern dog.

Second is a paw print in an ancient Roman brick that dates back 2,000 years.

The Museum of the Dog is located at 101 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

For more information, go to museumofthedog.org.

WNYW-TV/Fox5 is a media partner of the American Kennel Club.