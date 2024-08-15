Innovative surfboard gives kids with disabilities on Long Island the chance to hit the waves

A group of college students have created a new kind of surfboard that is helping children with disabilities catch a wave on Long Island.

The Adaptable Board is a retrofitted surfboard that features a racing seat and are wider than average and more stable, in order to give people with disabilities the chance to safety ride the waves.

Brandon Klein is the brainchild behind the board. The 18-year-old was inspired by his volunteering experience with the nonprofit Surf For All.

"It’s like when you catch that wave," said Brandon Klein, who is creator of the Adaptable Board. "The smile on their face it’s just endless."

Last summer, he created a board for adults and on Thursday, Brandon, thanks to Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation debuted one for children.

"This board really is specifically for children that have physical limitations," said Cliff Skudin, co-founder of Surf for All. "Something that is not allowing them to be in the water independently."

With sponsors on board, Brandon hopes to create more boards every summer.