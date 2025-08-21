Former top aide to Mayor Adams indicted in $175K bribery scheme that includes city deals, TV role: Details

The Brief Former top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, has been indicted in a $175,000 bribery scheme. Prosecutors say she steered city contracts, blocked a Brooklyn bike lane redesign, and pushed agency approvals in exchange for bribes. She allegedly received benefits including $50,000 in cash, free catering at Gracie Mansion, home renovations, and even a TV role.



Former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, has been indicted on new bribery and conspiracy charges alleging she abused her position to steer contracts, block projects and secure personal perks worth more than $75,000.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday that Lewis-Martin accepted more than $75,000 in bribes between 2022 and 2024 while serving as the mayor’s chief advisor. Combined with earlier charges filed in December, she now stands accused of taking more than $175,000 in illicit benefits.

What is Ingrid Lewis-Martin accused of?

"We allege that Ingrid Lewis-Martin engaged in classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on City government," Bragg said. "As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets. While she allegedly received more than $75,000 in bribes and an appearance on a TV show, every other New Yorker lost out."

List of indictments against Lewis-Martin

Shelter contracts and karaoke bar permits

What we know:

In one indictment, prosecutors allege Lewis-Martin and her son, Glenn D. Martin II, conspired to direct city contracts for asylum-seeker shelters to favored property owners. Martin II allegedly received a $50,000 cash payment diverted from one contract, while Lewis-Martin also pushed to fast-track permit approvals for a Queens karaoke bar tied to the same developer.

Bike lane redesign blocked

Another indictment charges that she intervened in the Department of Transportation’s plan to add protected bike lanes on McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn. Prosecutors say she helped block the redesign in exchange for a $2,500 payment, thousands of dollars in free catering for Gracie Mansion events, and a speaking role on the TV series Godfather of Harlem.

"In this case, hardworking city employees were undermined, businesses and developers who followed the law were pushed aside, and the public was victimized by corruption at the highest levels of government," Bragg said.

Fast-tracking development projects

In a third case, prosecutors allege Lewis-Martin, her son, and former deputy commissioner Jesse Hamilton used their positions to promote real estate projects and steer city contracts on behalf of a developer. In return, she and Hamilton allegedly received home renovations, including electrical work and improvements at properties they owned.

Catering for project approvals

A fourth indictment accuses her of intervening with the Department of Buildings to secure approval for a residential renovation project. In exchange, prosecutors say she received nearly $10,000 worth of catering for events at Gracie Mansion and City Hall.

"New Yorkers are fortunate to be served by thousands of hardworking City employees who embody the dignity of public service," Bragg said. "I thank our prosecutors and investigators for their commitment to unraveling these alleged conspiracies, and the Department of Investigation for its outstanding partnership on this ongoing matter."

Lewis-Martin faces four counts each of conspiracy and bribe receiving. Martin II is charged with two conspiracy counts and two counts of bribe receiving, while Hamilton and six other defendants also face charges. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Who is Ingrid Lewis-Martin?

Last year, Lewis-Martin was charged with accepting payments connected to her son’s business ventures after federal agents served her with a subpoena upon her return from Japan. Her home was searched, and her phone seized by the Southern District of New York.

Chaplain Ingrid Lewis-Martin, 64, became chief advisor to the mayor in Jan. 2022 before resigning in Dec. of 2024.

Lewis-Martin, has been one of the mayor's closest confidants throughout his political career, serving in senior roles under Adams as he ascended the ranks of government in New York over the past nearly two decades.

Prior to her role as deputy Brooklyn borough president, she served for more than five years as then-State Senator Adams’ senior advisor and for seven years as his chief of staff.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin's defense

What they're saying:

In a statement, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur L. Aidala said "we will vigorously fight these charges and ensure that the facts prevail. The public deserves to know the truth, and we will not allow this injustice to stand."

Response from officials, Adams

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams stressed he has not been accused of wrongdoing:

"Mayor Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and his focus remains on serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers by making our city safer and more affordable every day. While Ingrid Lewis-Martin no longer works for this administration, she has been a friend and colleague of the mayor for over 40 years, and he knows her as a devoted public servant; she has declared her innocence, and his prayers are with her and her family. Mayor Adams also recognizes that Jesse Hamilton has pleaded not guilty, and like anyone accused, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence. His commitment to New Yorkers is unwavering—no distraction will ever take his eyes off the ball or his dedication to this great city we all call home."

Assemblymember and Democratic nominee for New York City's mayoral race Zohran Mamdani's campaign released a video to provide comment on the matter.

"While New Yorkers struggle to afford the most expensive city in America, Eric Adams and his administration are too busy tripping over corruption indictments to come to their defense," Mamdani said. "Our city deserves to have a mayor who spends time with their constituents, not stuck in courtrooms."