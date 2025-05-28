Medical examiner says Queens baby was not mauled to death by dog

article

What we know:

Police responded to the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, near 12th St. and 41st Ave., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant.

When officers arrived, they found the baby dead at the scene.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further study and will require additional testing, but the medical examiner has been able to determine this is not a fatal dog mauling." — NYC Medical Examiner’s Office

The backstory:

Initial reports suggested the child may have been mauled by the family’s dog, possibly a puppy described as a German shepherd or pitbull mix.

What they're saying:

However, on Wednesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled out a fatal mauling.

In a statement obtained by FOX 5 NY’s Linda Schmidt, the Medical Examiner’s Office said, "The cause and manner of death are pending further study and will require additional testing, but the medical examiner has been able to determine this is not a fatal dog mauling."

What we don't know:

The official cause of death has not yet been released. The NYPD is continuing its investigation.

One neighbor, reacting to the early reports, said, "It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, and I pray for the family."

Editor’s note: A prior report stated the medical examiner’s office identified the dog mauling as postmortem; however, that information was based on early reporting and has not yet been confirmed by the examiner.