NYC one-month-old girl mauled to death by dog; breed unconfirmed amid reports
QUEENS - A one-month-old girl was killed after her family's dog reportedly mauled her to death in Queens, the NYPD said.
What we know:
Police responded to Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, at the intersection of 12th St. and 41st Ave., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found the girl dead.
What we don't know:
Sources tell FOX 5 NY the family dog, perhaps a young dog itself, a puppy, had chewed the babies’ face off. While the sources say it could have been a German Shepherd or some sort of German Shepherd mix, many in the neighborhood say it’s a Pitbull or a Pitbull mix.
The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
What they're saying:
"It's unfortunate, it's sad, and I pray for the family," one woman in the neighborhood said.