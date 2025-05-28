Expand / Collapse search

NYC one-month-old girl mauled to death by dog; breed unconfirmed amid reports

By
Published  May 28, 2025 8:38am EDT
Queens
FOX 5 NY
One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

An infant was fatally mauled by a dog in Queens, according to the NYPD. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the latest.

The Brief

    • An infant was killed after her family's dog reportedly mauled her to death, police said.
    • Police responded to Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on Tuesday morning.
    • When they arrived, they found the girl dead.

QUEENS - A one-month-old girl was killed after her family's dog reportedly mauled her to death in Queens, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Police responded to Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, at the intersection of 12th St. and 41st Ave., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

When they arrived, they found the girl dead. 

What we don't know:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY the family dog, perhaps a young dog itself, a puppy, had chewed the babies’ face off. While the sources say it could have been a German Shepherd or some sort of German Shepherd mix, many in the neighborhood say it’s a Pitbull or a Pitbull mix. 

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

What they're saying:

"It's unfortunate, it's sad, and I pray for the family," one woman in the neighborhood said.

The Source

    • This article uses information provided by the NYPD. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en is also included.
Queens