NYC one-month-old girl mauled to death by dog; breed unconfirmed amid reports

The Brief An infant was killed after her family's dog reportedly mauled her to death, police said. Police responded to Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the girl dead.



A one-month-old girl was killed after her family's dog reportedly mauled her to death in Queens, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Police responded to Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, at the intersection of 12th St. and 41st Ave., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the girl dead.

What we don't know:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY the family dog, perhaps a young dog itself, a puppy, had chewed the babies’ face off. While the sources say it could have been a German Shepherd or some sort of German Shepherd mix, many in the neighborhood say it’s a Pitbull or a Pitbull mix.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

What they're saying:

"It's unfortunate, it's sad, and I pray for the family," one woman in the neighborhood said.