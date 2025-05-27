One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say
NEW YORK - An infant was fatally mauled by a dog in Queens, according to the NYPD.
Officers responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a one-month-old girl unresponsive at the scene.
She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the attack or the breed of the dog involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.