One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

The Brief A one-month-old girl was fatally mauled by a dog in a Queens home, police say. Officers arrived to find the infant unresponsive; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the attack and the breed of the dog remain under investigation.



An infant was fatally mauled by a dog in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a one-month-old girl unresponsive at the scene.

She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the attack or the breed of the dog involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.