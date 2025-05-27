Expand / Collapse search

One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

By
Updated  May 27, 2025 6:17pm EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 NY
One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

One-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Queens, police say

An infant was fatally mauled by a dog in Queens, according to the NYPD. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the latest.

The Brief

    • A one-month-old girl was fatally mauled by a dog in a Queens home, police say.
    • Officers arrived to find the infant unresponsive; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The circumstances of the attack and the breed of the dog remain under investigation.

NEW YORK - An infant was fatally mauled by a dog in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a one-month-old girl unresponsive at the scene. 

She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the attack or the breed of the dog involved. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source

  • This report is based on information from the NYPD. 

Pets and Animals