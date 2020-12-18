Ines Rosales' holiday gift guide

If you're still looking for a holiday gift to give, think self-care, spirits and even some new gadgets to help you get that list all crossed off.

Check out the various items by Corkcicle including an icicle shaped ice cube for your beverages. Or how about a cigar glass for $24.95? It's part rocks glass, part cigar rest.

For the whiskey drinker in your life, give a Whiskey Wedge for $24.95. As it freezes. the ice forms a wedge shape on the side of the glass.

For skincare, try the Tula Skincare line of products. These probiotic-based skincare items are made with superfoods. Get 15% off when you sign up on their website.

There's also the 10-piece Confidence Collective Kit at $138. It includes six full size products - cleanser, primer, eye masks, eye balm, overnight treatment, and day and night cream

Also, Balanced Berry & Bright Calendar for $16. It has 14 days of balanced beauty gummy vitamins.

Try a SandDisk Ixpand Flash Drive for I-phone for $36.99 It's an easy way to free up space on your iPhone, automatically backs up your camera roll and even lets you watch popular-format videos straight from the drive

There's also the SandDisk Ultra for Android at $14.99. It comes with a micro-USB connector on one end and a USB connector on the other, the drive lets you move content easily between your devices - from your Android smartphone or tablet to your laptop, PC or Mac Computer.

Both discs available at Best Buy.

Lastly, I recommend the Ninja Food 5-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $179.99. You can bring outdoor grilling flavors indoors, without smoke. It even transforms foods from frozen to perfectly char- grilled in 15 minutes.