Indiana man, 20, shot and killed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man from Indiana was fatally shot and killed in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.
Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was found by officers with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of a building on Eldert Street in Bushwick.
EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
