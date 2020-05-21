In the shadow of COVID-19, communities plan to mark Memorial Day

In the shadow of a global pandemic, veteran’s groups and local municipalities still say that they will be honoring our military for Memorial Day this year.

This year’s commemorations will certainly look and feel different, with no large crowds gathering and speeches streamed instead of experienced in person. But the sentiment of the holiday will transcend whatever space social distancing requires.

The Wounded Warrior Project has spent the last few days shipping boxes of memorial wreaths to 43 different states, and in New York City they will travel to seven memorial sites and give thanks.

“So our warriors and our family support members know that just because we can’t be with you face to face, we’re still honoring your brothers and sisters the best way we know possible,” said Nancy Beestra of the Wounded Warrior Project.

In Nassau County’s Eisenhower Park there will be a car caravan, with similar plans in Suffolk County.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that he will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with 10 people or less.