In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a woman was able to share her engagement with her isolated grandfather

Carly Boyd’s grandfather Shelton was just eating some ice cream when his granddaughter came by, hoping to share her life-changing news. But new visitation restrictions at his nursing home nearly made that impossible.

Across the country, nursing homes are limiting access to their residents so they’ll be less likely to contract coronavirus.

Even with those restrictions in mind, a quick-thinking administrator found a way for the granddaughter and her grandfather to share a heartwarming moment.

Gennie Parnell overheard a nurse congratulating Boyd on her engagement. She had noticed Boyd peaking down the hall towards her grandfather’s room.

As Boyd and her dad were leaving, Parnell asked if she would like to go share the news from Shelton’s window.

Once Boyd got in position, the nurses opened the blinds and Shelton saw Carly smiling and pointing at her ring.

“Well look-a-there,” Shelton said, according to Parnell.

Parnell was in the perfect position to capture the photo. When Shelton got out of bed, Boyd had her hand placed against the glass.

Shelton returned the gesture.

“All the nurses just broke down,” Parnell recalled.

Parnell said Boyd used to be a nurse’s assistant at the facility but has since moved on after graduating from nursing school.

Still, she’s a frequent visitor. Parnell said Boyd does her grandfather's laundry and brings him money for snacks.

This story was reported from Atlanta.