In August, riding MTA buses won't be free anymore

MTA buses have been free to ride since March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That will end in August, according to NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg.

The MTA made the announcement Tuesday while showing off new measures to protect drivers and riders, including hard plastic swinging doors and vinyl curtains to be installed on buses.

Once bus fares resume, riders will again board through the front door. The MTA also gave an update on the tap-and-go OMNY contactless payment system, which was initially rolled out on Staten Island buses only. The system is now rolling out on Manhattan bus routes and is on track to be on all buses by the end of the year.

The MTA suffered a setback in January when a fleet of new subway cars had to be pulled from service because of safety issues. MTA officials said those problems are now being addressed and older cars are being used in the interim.