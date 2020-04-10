Immunity card could mark you free of coronavirus, but questions remain

article

The idea of coronavirus immunity cards has become part of the national coronavirus conversation in the United States, as more medical clinics and labs come out with virus tests.

An immunity card, passport, app or another form of ID would be used to identify people who have been tested as either COVID-19 positive or negative.

The card would determine who is allowed to re-enter the public in an effort to gradually open up the country after the nationwide lockdowns put in place to contain the virus.

Some U.S. cities have been in lockdown mode for several weeks. Roughly half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

However, experts say that the number of confirmed cases would likely be higher if the country had access to more tests, which are in short supply. The use of immunity cards to keep track of those who have tested positive for the virus has been suggested by some health experts.

Advertisement

Critics have pointed to several problems, including how to determine immunity, the logistical issues of delivering cards to everyone in the U.S. and the potential for fraud.