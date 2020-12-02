Illinois reports highest single-day death toll from coronavirus

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 238 additional deaths from COVID-19 statewide, the highest number of single-day deaths during the entire pandemic.

There are now 12,639 deaths in Illinois attributable to the coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The health department also reported 9,757 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 748,603.

In the last 24 hours, state labs have processed 85,507 coronavirus tests. In total, Illinois has administered 10,699,586 virus tests.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 is 12.5%.

Public health officials report 5,764 people were hospitalized late Tuesday with COVID-19, with 1,190 patients in intensive care units and 714 patients on ventilators.