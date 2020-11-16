Illegal fight club busted in the Bronx

article

Authorities in New York raided what was described as an illegal fight club in the Bronx.

The New York City Sheriffs Department says that deputies went into a warehouse on Coster St. hosting "Rumble in the Bronx" at about 11:15 p.m.

They found more than 200 people inside, a violation of emergency orders limiting crowd sizes.

Ten organizers were cited for holding illegal combat, operating without a liquor license, and other charges. Sheriff's deputies say they also found loaded guns in the club.

The underground fight club Rumble in the Bronx was founded by a man who goes by the name Killa Mike. It even has a YouTube page showing fights.

A video uploaded over the weekend showed people packed in around the ring with no one wearing masks. It was unclear if it was from the night the event was raided.

