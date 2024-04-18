Ilhan Omar’s daughter says she's suspended from Columbia U. as NYPD clears out protesters

article

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi says she's been suspended from Columbia University following a ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ protest on campus.

"I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide," Isra posted to X Thursday.

I regret that all of these attempts to resolve the situation were rejected by the students involved. As a result, NYPD officers are now on campus and the process of clearing the encampment is underway. — Statement from Columbia University President Minouche Shafik

Hirsi’s suspension comes as dozens of students were seen staging an ongoing tent protest on campus.

In a statement Thursday, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik wrote: "This morning, I had to make a decision that I hoped would never be necessary."

Shafik said she authorized the NYPD to begin clearing protesters away from the South Lawn of Morningside campus that had been set up by students in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"I took this extraordinary step because these are extraordinary circumstances. The individuals who established the encampment violated a long list of rules and policies," Shafik said in her statement.

NYPD officials were seen arresting protesters and loading them onto marked buses during the demonstration Thursday afternoon.

Large groups of students could be seen chanting as police stood watch nearby.

In a tweet posted on "X", Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine – an account with over 14,000 followers – said, "As of 4 AM this morning, Columbia University students have occupied the center of campus, launching our Gaza Solidarity Encampment. We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide."

SkyFOX was over the scene around 10 a.m. Organizers included two groups that Columbia previously suspended for unauthorized protests: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

Meanwhile, the university's president, Nemat Shafik, appeared before Congress on Wednesday and unequivocally denounced antisemitism on her campus, rebutting claims that she has allowed Columbia to become a hotbed of hatred.

"We condemn the antisemitism that is so pervasive today," Columbia President Nemat Shafik said in an opening statement. "Antisemitism has no place on our campus, and I am personally committed to doing everything I can to confront it directly."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.