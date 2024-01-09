Expand / Collapse search
Ikea Hood murder: 'On-again-off again' boyfriend charged with killing high schooler

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:08PM
Texas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Girl, 17, killed; arrest warrant issued for killer

17-year-old Ikea Hood, a member of Lancaster High School's drill team, was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to police.

DALLAS - A teenager is charged with murder for allegedly shooting his "on-again-off-again" girlfriend after learning he was not the father of her baby, according to an arrest affidavit.

17-year-old Trevon Wright was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Wright is charged with the murder of Lancaster High junior Ikea Hood.

Dallas police said Hood was killed on Sunday morning in a shooting at a home on Grambling Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Trevon-Wright.jpg

Trevon Wright (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Hood had given birth three weeks prior to the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says that Wright had been in an "on-again-off-again dating relationship" for the past two years.

Hood's mother told police that her daughter had recently learned that Wright was not the father of her newborn daughter and that she had planned to tell him on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to documents.

Wright had believed the baby was his, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hood's mother told police she heard a louder noise in her home around 10:30 a.m. and that Wright had been in the room.

When she went to check on her daughter, she found the door and been locked, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said Hood's mother found the window to her daughter's room open with the screen pushed out. Her daughter was inside her room with a gunshot wound, police documents say.

The 17-year-old Hood was a member of the Tigerette Dance Team at Lancaster High School and also danced with Next Level Community Dance Group in Dallas.

ikea-hood-1.jpg

Lancaster High has extra counselors assigned to campus for "as long as they are needed" to help students and staff dealing with Hood's death.