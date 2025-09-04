Long Island homeowner mistakes Tegu for iguana in wild backyard encounter: Video

The Brief Strong Island Animal Rescue responded to a Long Island home after a resident mistook a large reptile for an iguana, only to discover it was actually a Tegu lizard. Video taken by the rescue shows the frightened Tegu scurrying through the bushes before being safely captured and contained. Rescuers explained that while Tegus can eat small birds, rodents, insects, fruits, and vegetables, this one was only aggressive because it was scared and in survival mode.



A Long Island homeowner got quite the surprise after mistaking a large reptile for an iguana in their yard.

According to Strong Island Animal Rescue, the team responded to the call only to discover the reptile wasn’t an iguana at all — it was a Tegu, a species of large lizard not native to the area.

Video shared by the rescue group shows the startled black-and-white Tegu scurrying away into the bushes, its long tail whipping behind as rescuers closed in. The animal darted quickly, clearly in survival mode, before being safely contained.

"Tegus are known to eat small birds and rodents, along with insects, fruits, and vegetables," the group explained. "His caretaker Lisa has tamed him down, and we are sure he was only being aggressive since he was scared and in survival mode."

Rescuers said the Tegu is now in a safe environment where it is being cared for properly.