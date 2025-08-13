Iguana spotted on power lines, saved by animal rescuer in Long Island

The Brief An iguana was spotted sitting on power lines in between the yards of three homes in Plainview, New York. The iguana was rescued and has been transferred to a foster home and will be placed for adoption if its owner is not found.



An animal rescuer is likely being hailed a hero in the reptilian community after climbing up to rescue an iguana that was stranded on power lines in a New York neighborhood earlier this week.

Iguana recued from tree, power lines in Plainview, NY. (Photos: John Debacker)

The backstory:

According to a Plainview Facebook group, a few neighbors spotted an iguana sitting on power lines in between the yards of three homes in Plainview, NY, and turned to the community for assistance.



An animal rescuer, John Debacker, responded to the call and was able to bring the iguana down to safety. Video shows Debacker climbing a tree to reach the lizard.

The iguana has since been transferred to a foster home, where it will remain while the search for its owner is underway, according to the animal rescuer. If no one comes forward to claim the pet, it will be placed up for adoption.