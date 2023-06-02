Iconic Midtown restaurant Rosie O'Grady's to close after 43 years

After serving steak and seafood to locals and tourists alike for over four decades, Rosie O'Grady's, located on 7th Avenue and W 52nd Street, is preparing to bid farewell. The beloved restaurant, known for its warm atmosphere and delectable cuisine, will shut its doors on July 1st, marking the end of an era.

The steak and seafood restaurant is loved by both tourists and locals, with singing star Neil Diamond, a customer for over two decades, expressing his sadness at the closing.

"It honestly broke my heart," Diamond said.

Owner Mike Carty expressed his sorrow about the closure, stating that the decision to shut down was prompted by the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carty cited the substantial rent of over $3 million per year as a significant burden that has made it impossible to sustain business operations.

Carty also shared with FOX 5 New York that a proposed agreement on partial rent payments with the landlord ultimately fell through, exacerbating the situation.

SL Green, the property owner, provided a statement to FOX 5, addressing the situation and expressing their intent to seek another tenant for the space on 7th Avenue.

"After working with Rosie O'Grady's for several years to address millions in unpaid rent, they decided to abandon the lease," stated a spokesperson for SL Green. "We will now look for another tenant to fill this important space on 7th Avenue."