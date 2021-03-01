Ice-T previews new show 'The Mediator' on FOX

You know Ice-T from his hip-hop days, and starring as NYPD 'Sgt. Fin' on 'Law & Order SVV,' but now the star is laying down the law on FOX 5.

Ice is hosting 'The Mediator' where he attempts to get to the bottom of people’s disagreements before the dispute goes to court.

Whether relationship issues or property disagreements, Ice-T is trying to find common ground.

"What your problem is – that you think is a huge problem isn’t really a huge problem, because I’ve dealt with big problems where people are like 'We’re going to kill each other.' So I work it back from there," said Ice.

'The Mediator' also calls in the help of a panel of experts to try to find peace – one being Good Day NY co-host Rosanna Scotto. She’s featured as one of Ice’s confidants.

You can watch the drama ensue – can Ice melt the tension? Find out weekdays at 12:30 pm on FOX 5 NY.