26 Federal Plaza under 'temporary restraining order'

article

The Brief A U.S. district judge has issued a temporary restraining order requiring ICE holding cells at 26 Federal Plaza to meet certain conditions before they can be used to detain people. Holding rooms or cells at 26 Federal Plaza must meet certain requirements if they are to be used to detain people. The original lawsuit was filed on August 8 by a Peruvian immigrant named Sergio Alberto Barco Mercado.



A U.S. district judge has issued a temporary restraining order requiring holding cells at 26 Federal Plaza to meet certain conditions before ICE can use them detain more people.

Requirements for holding room at 26 Federal Plaza

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Kaplan ruled earlier today, August 12, that holding rooms or cells at 26 Federal Plaza must meet certain requirements if they are to be used to detain people.

Some of the requirements include:

A clean bedding mat for each detainee in the room

Adequate supplies of soap, towels, and other hygiene supplies

Being cleaned thoroughly at least three times a day

The full list, as well as the entirety of the ruling, can be read below:

Another requirement is that every detainee in a "hold room" must be provided a printed Notice of Rights stating the list of rights within one hour of their arrival. A few of the rights listed include:

The right to engage and consult with an attorney or attorneys

To schedule legal calls with counsel within a certain timeframe

To request, and promptly upon request, be provided one additional meal per day

Said Notice of Rights must be provided in both English and Spanish.

The lawsuit that led to this

The backstory:

The lawsuit was filed on August 8 by a Peruvian immigrant named Sergio Alberto Barco Mercado.

Barco Mercado is also being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union. Barco Mercado is currently being held at 26 Federal Plaza.

The suit claims that people detained in the holding rooms have little access to legal counsel and are subjected to unsafe health conditions. The entire suit can be read below: