Ice Bucket Challenge creator raising awareness through Handlebars for Hope

In year seven of his fight against ALS, Pat Quinn is going viral again. The co-founder of the popular ALS ice bucket challenge has now come up with another challenge, growing handlebar mustaches for hope.

“It’s been amazing to see such support from family friends and the ALS community,” says Pat.

The Yonkers native says the idea started when the world’s foremost ALS drug discovery center, ALS TDI, reached out to Pat asking him if he’d shave his head to raise money for research. But, Pat really didn’t like that idea.

Deciding on mustaches, Pat chose handlebars. The movement went viral and in just over a month, Pat raised nearly $26,000 for ALS research.

“Events like the handlebars for hope, that gives him energy to get involved. He’s not going to sit around and watch TV all day. Let’s see what’s happening, moving more. The more money the more possibility there is for treatments and cures, “ says Pat’s dad.