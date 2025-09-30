ICE agents accused of shoving journalists, 1 injured: Reports

The Brief ICE agents allegedly shoved multiple journalists inside 26 Federal Plaza, injuring one. Eyewitness video showed one man on the floor in the building, attended to by what appeared to be a doctor and a law enforcement officer. The man reportedly had to be taken out on a stretcher.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents allegedly assaulted multiple journalists inside 26 Federal Plaza on Tuesday, with one having to be taken out on a stretcher, according to eyewitnesses.

What we know:

Video from the government building, which houses an immigration court, was shared with FOX 5 NY. It showed several people attending to the one man who was on the floor. A doctor appeared to be checking the man's blood pressure.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday afternoon, amNewYork reported that one of their reporters was allegedly assaulted by agents. According to amNewYork, it started when ICE agents followed a woman leaving immigration court into an elevator. Reporter Dean Moses tried to follow them to document the arrest. That's when Moses said multiple agents grabbed and pushed him out of the elevator.

During the scuffle, amNewYork reported that another ICE agent shoved a different reporter from the Associated Press. A third reporter standing behind her was knocked back, and fell to the floor, hitting his head hard.

In a post on X, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the man had to be taken out of the building on a stretcher.

Lander called it "another attack on the First Amendment, our neighbors, and our democracy."

The backstory:

Lander has been arrested several times outside 26 Federal Plaza in recent months, including just a few weeks ago, when he was one of 11 elected officials arrested during an anti-ICE protest. Lander was previously arrested there in June.

The building has become a local hotbed of arrests and detentions in the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 NY has reached out to ICE for comment.