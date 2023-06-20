'I love my son': Family of subway stabbing victim speak out

NYPD has arrested the man they said is responsible for the stabbing death of Tavon Silver, 32, at Union Square station around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The NYPD said detectives were able to find video that led them to 33-year-old Claude White Monday morning, who was caught not paying the fare at the 125th and Lexington station.

Police recognized White, who is on parole for robbery, and has an active bench warrant out for public drinking, and eight prior arrests. They said he confessed to Tavon's murder, after he said the two -- who knew each other-- got into an argument over narcotics K2 and crack.

"I love my son," said Eisha Silver, the mother of Tavon Silver. "There is not a time that I wasn't with him that we didn't do nothing but laugh, and laugh, and laugh."

Tavon (left) and his younger brother, Trayvon (right).

Silver's family is struggling with both grief and disbelief after their son was found unconscious inside the train bleeding from a stab wound to his chest; his second stabbing inside a station in a year.

FOX 5 New York spoke with Silver after the first time he was stabbed last June aboard a Bronx-bound train.

His family said he was worried about his younger brother Trayvon, who also left their hometown in Connecticut for the big city. Now Trayvon has gone missing in New York, and Tavon has been killed, leaving their loved ones broken with grief.

"They need to do something," said Lakeya Youins, Tavon's Aunt. "Tavon is just one of many. He's not the only one that lost their lives on the subway. We would like to see them have metal detectors so that this doesn't happen to someone else's child."