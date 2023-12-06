I Almost Got Hit by an E-bike: NYC pedestrians demand license plates, registration of e-vehicles

A group of demonstrators gathered at City Hall on Wednesday to demand changes to protect pedestrians from e-bikes on the city's streets.

The electric vehicles have become omnipresent on the city's streets, and with that increased visibility comes more concerns about crashes and pedestrian safety.

"Now you have to have eyes in the back of your head because they come from every single direction." — City Councilman Bob Holden

In July 2020, 74-year-old Carol Wilson was walking home near East 9th St and 6th Ave. She ended up in the hospital with head trauma after being hit by an E-bike.

"I saw a bike coming straight at me. I was in the crosswalk. I froze like a deer in headlights," Wilson said. "But I yelled ‘Stop! Stop!’ The bike kept coming, hit me."

Then, two years later, it happened again.

"I had a concussion, my leg was all twisted, so it took about 8 months for me to be able to walk again," Wilson said.

On Wednesday outside of City Hall, a rally was held in support of Queens Councilman Bob Holden's bill for license plates and the registration of e-vehicles, which he says are a threat to public safety.

"Now you have to have eyes in the back of your head because they come from every single direction," Holden said. "They come from the sidewalk, the crosswalk, they come from behind you, from in front of you."

Maria Roca of Sunset Park Brooklyn was hit when an e-bike intentionally left the bike lane and jumped ONTO the sidewalk.

"Fortunately I did not hit my head when I hit the sidewalk, and the second time I kinda balanced myself," Roca said.

Despite having 32 of 51 council members in support of his proposal, Holden says the City Council has yet to have a hearing, which they need to do before the end of the year, or he'll have to start all over again.

In the meantime, pedestrian stories of hits or near misses continue.

With congestion pricing moving closer to reality, many of the victims who spoke to FOX 5 NY say they are worried that it will lead to an increase of e-vehicles on city streets for New Yorkers to have to contend with.