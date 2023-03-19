article

Five young people were killed in a fiery crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway just after midnight on Sunday, according to Kieran O’Leary, a public information officer for Westchester County police.

The five occupants of the vehicle ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old.

A sixth person in the vehicle, a 9-year-old boy, was the only one to survive according to officials.

O'Leary said the 9-year-old was riding in the rear hatchback cargo area and escaped the rear of the vehicle. He was then taken to Westchester Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle went off the parkway north of the Mamaroneck Road exit and hit a tree, according to O’Leary.

No other vehicles were said to be involved in the crash at this time.

The cause and circumstance of the incident remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

Police have not yet released the names, ages or towns of residence of the victims, as investigators are still reaching out to their families.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.