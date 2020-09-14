Hurricane Sally strengthens, threatens Gulf Coast

Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall, people living in the Gulf Coast are once again facing the threat of a dangerous storm. Sally strengthened into a hurricane on Monday and is taking aim for the Mississippi coastline.

This hurricane season is continuing its record-breaking streak. Hurricane Sally is one of five named storms currently in the Atlantic basin. The last time that happened was in September 1971.

Louisiana is also vulnerable. New Orleans residents have been filling up sandbags in an effort to prevent flooding in their homes. the mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the levee protection system.

"We have every reason to believe that this storm represents a very significant threat to the people of southeast Louisiana," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Wave heights are increasing as Sally makes its approach to land. Storm surge will be a major threat from southeast Louisiana, across the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama, to the panhandle of Florida. In addition, over a foot of rainfall is expected resulting in flash flooding.

Mississippi officials warned that Hurricane Sally was expected to coincide with high tide, leading to a significant storm surge.

"The storm surge projections continue to be worrisome, with anywhere from five to eight feet overall coast surge," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

the National Hurricane Center said it was too early to tell exactly where sally would come ashore because it is still not known when it would take a turn to the north.