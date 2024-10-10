Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Leslie path: Here's where it's headed

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2024 5:52pm EDT
Hurricane Leslie was churning in the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 storm as of Thursday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, Leslie, located in the Sargasso Sea region of the Atlantic, had sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

Leslie is  moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 km/h). It’s expected to turn north today before turning to the northeast Friday and then heading east-northeastward over the weekend.

Leslie, the 12th named storm to form in the Atlantic this year, is expected to weaken over the next couple of days. There is no threat to land at this time, and there are no coastal warnings or watches in effect.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted 17-25 named storms in 2024 – an above-normal prediction because of La Nina and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures. 

There were five named storms from Sept. 24 – Oct. 2, the most ever recorded in that time frame, according to local reports.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Milton are moving through Florida after making landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, causing at least four deaths, flooding, and leaving millions of people without power.

In western North Carolina and other parts of Appalachia, residents are still trying to pick up the pieces from the devastation brought by Hurricane Helene

