List: Hurricane Hilary's impact on SoCal events, games, attractions

Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California on Saturday as the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday.

Here is a list of events, attractions, parks, and more canceled or rescheduled due to the impending storm. The list will be updated as necessary.

Events

Just ahead of Hurricane Hilary's arrival in Southern California, the local music festival Interstellar canceled their shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro.

The music festival took to Instagram to announce the news, stating that the "cosmic forces haven't aligned in our favor," and that local authorities deemed the upcoming weather conditions to pose a significant safety risk to the festival grounds.

The Hollywood Bowl announced the My Morning Jacket - Fleet Foxes concert schedued for Sunday is postponed to Aug. 28.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will be held on a virtual basis from 3-8 p.m. on Twitch. The event will be headlined by DJ Rich Medina with virtual offerings from DJ Roxcizzle, Lacey IQ, the Texas-born, Los Angeles-settled electronic music creator, remixer and DJ, KG Superstar and DJ Adé.

The Park team was prepared to undertake numerous precautions to allow the event to proceed on Sunday. However, with input from its safety and security partners, including the intelligence and data from the National Weather Service's precise monitoring system, the park team determined the closure was in the best interest of all onsite.

Sunday's planned Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday and Monday.

Sports

The Dodgers and Angels will both play split double-headers Saturday due to a shakeup of the weekend schedule prompted by the approaching tropical storm.

The Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at noon and 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets and parking for the Sunday game will be honored at the noon contest Saturday. For those that can't attend Saturday's early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent next week on how to exchange the originally purchased ticket for a select future game this season.

The Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Information about fans with tickets for what would have been Sunday's game but cannot attend the early Saturday game is available at angels.com/rain.

The LA Galaxy's Sunday match against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson has been postponed until Oct. 14 due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

Sunday's CicLAvia event has been canceled due to Hurricane Hilary. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled," organizers said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Football Club's Sunday game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium has been postponed to Wednesday due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

Parks

The County of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Hilary. All LA County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to:

-- Picnic Shelters

-- Playgrounds

-- Multi-use Trails

-- Restrooms

-- Botanical Gardens and Arboretums

-- Lakes and Swim Beaches

-- Pools and Aquatic Centers

-- Natural Areas and Nature Centers

-- Performance Venues

The National Park Service closed Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep people from becoming stranded amid flooding.

Theme Parks

In a statement, Knott's Berry Farm said proactive steps are being taken to secure the park, and guests are advised to check its website and social media for the latest updates. As of Saturday morning, the park remains open.

Public transit

Due to Hurricane Hilary, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761 and 794 between Los Angeles and San Diego will be canceled Saturday night through Monday morning. Additional cancellations are possible depending on storm impacts, according to the rail company.