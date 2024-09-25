Hurricane Helene storm path: Tracker, spaghetti models and more l LIVE UPDATES

Helene reached hurricane strength Wednesday morning as it continues to undergo rapid intensification along its journey into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is aiming for a destructive landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings spread across the west coast of Florida as Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and destructive hurricane-force winds.

The National Hurricane Center says there is danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Big Bend, with the highest water levels – as much as 15 feet above dry land – expected in the Big Bend area as the storm comes ashore late Thursday. Tampa Bay could see 5-8 feet of storm surge inundation under current forecasts.

Here's everything you need to know about Tropical Storm Helene, including its location, projected path and impacts.

Hurricane Helene is currently located near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Helene's maximum sustained winds have increased to at least 75 mph with higher gusts, according to the NHC's latest update.

Helene has rapidly intensified as it approaches the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a major hurricane, defined as winds of at least 115 mph, as it moves toward the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Helene projected path: Spaghetti models

The current 120-mph peak intensity forecast would rate the storm a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

What watches and warnings are in effect?

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Anclote River to Mexico Beach, Florida, where damaging hurricane-force winds are expected later Thursday. The NHC is urging those in the warning areas to complete any preparations by early Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for all the Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas and the west coast of Florida from Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. West of Mexico Beach to the Walton/Bay County line, the east coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the mouth of the St. Mary's River, and Lake Okeechobee.

Helene is expected to be a large hurricane in size – perhaps ranking among the 90% percentile among typical hurricanes of the area, according to the NHC.

With the large storm size and track, a life-threatening storm surge is possible. Water could reach 10-15 feet above dry level if the surge comes in at high tide between the Ochlockonee River and Chassahowitzka along Florida's Big Bend, according to the NHC.

A storm surge of varying heights is expected all along the entire west coast of Florida, with higher levels expected the closer you get to Helene's eventual landfall.

Torrential rains from Helene will bring "considerable" flash and urban flooding across the Southeast, according to the NHC, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and isolated totals of about 12 inches. Significant river flooding is also a risk.

Steven Yablonski, Emilee Speck and Scott Sistek, from FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.