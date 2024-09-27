Helene downgraded to tropical storm after Florida landfall: What to expect Friday

Helene has weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida’s Big Bend as a powerful Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At least two people died in Wheeler County, Georgia, from a tornado, another death in Georgia is under investigation, and one person was killed in a Florida crash involving a highway sign.

Now, the biggest threat from Helene is flash flooding, as heavy rain is causing rivers and streams to overflow, flooding roads and communities.

Wind remains a concern for Friday.

As of 2 a.m., the storm weakened to a strong Category 1 hurricane about 30 miles north of Valdosta, Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC)

Flash flooding, water rescues underway

Forecast cone for Helene.(FOX Weather)

While wind remains a concern, the most serious threat from Helene is flash flooding. Torrential rain is causing rivers and streams to overflow, flooding roads and neighborhoods and trapping residents.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Hurricane Helene's eye made landfall around 11:10 p.m. near the Aucilla River, about 10 miles southwest of Perry, Florida, and 40 miles southeast of Tallahassee. The storm was moving north-northeast at 24 mph.

Current stats and satellite for Hurricane Helene. (FOX Weather)

The flash flood threat extends from the Southeast to the mid-Atlantic, prompting several Flash Flood Emergencies early Friday morning.

One was declared for Haywood County in western North Carolina, while another was issued for Buncombe County, including Asheville.

Emergency crews from Florida to Georgia are responding to people trapped by flooding, with Pasco County reporting over 100 rescue calls and at least 65 people rescued so far.

This image shows a water rescue due to Helene in Pasco County, Florida. (@PascoSheriff/X)

Storm Helene's path

Flash flood warning

The 2 a.m. advisory from the NHC reported that Helene was still generating destructive winds moving into Southern Georgia.

The storm had weakened to a strong Category 1 hurricane, located about 30 miles north of Valdosta, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It was rapidly moving north-northeast at 26 mph.

Forecast rain totals. (FOX Weather)

Deaths, injuries reported in metro Atlanta, Georgia

Hurricane Helene has already caused at least three deaths and one injury, with more casualties expected. In south Georgia, two people were killed when a likely tornado lifted a mobile home, which then struck a vehicle, injuring the driver. In Spalding County, a woman was injured by a fallen tree, and in Colquitt County, one person died after their car hit a downed tree.

Forecast rain totals. (FOX Weather)

What's next for Helene?

Helene's effects will reach beyond the Big Bend coast, with hurricane-force gusts expected in Tallahassee and into Georgia as it moves inland through Friday morning.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash F Expand

Although it was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane within an hour of landfall, its impacts will last for several days.

The storm is expected to bring several inches of rain, leading to widespread and potentially catastrophic flash flooding across the Southeast.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.