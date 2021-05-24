Hunt for suspects in 'targeted attack' during NJ mass shooting

article

Officials in New Jersey are asking anyone with information into a deadly mass shooting during a birthday party in Cumberland County to contact law enforcement.

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured in the shooting at 1029 East Commerce Street in Fairfield Twp. at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gathering followed a party at another location in town that broke up at about 11 p.m. Some of those party goers ended up at the East Commerce Street shooting scene, according to NJ State Police.

When police arrived following reports of shots fired, they found Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton and Asia Hestor, 25, of Bridgeton, shot dead.

Several of the survivors sustained serious injuries and were listed in critical condition.

"This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted attack," said NJ Attorney General Gubir Grawal during a briefing on the shooting Monday.

On Sunday, Kevin K. Dawkin, 36, of Bridgeton, was arrested on various gun-related charges.

Various firearms were recovered from several locations.

"There are 12 other individuals whose lives have been changed forever," said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Web McCray.

The victims range in ages of 19-35 and all lived in Cumberland County.

"We are appealing to anyone in the community who was at the party, anyone who may have taken pictures or video, anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity after the shooting, to come forward and share that information with law enforcement," said McCray.

Tips can be shared at NJCCPO.org/tips.

According to authorities, there were several hundred people at the party, many of whom scattered at the onset of the shooting, with multiple victims transported to Cooper Medical Center.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Fairfield Twp. is a small community in Southern New Jersey that borders the Delaware River across from Delaware. There are about 6,000 residents.