Hunt for gunman who opened fire on 3 bystanders outside Bronx nightclub

The NYPD was on the hunt for the man who opened fire on three bystanders outside a nightclub in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx back in July.

According to cops, the suspect got into a dispute with a bouncer on July 11 at about 3:55 a.m. at 1324 Jerome Ave. The suspect then fired a weapon multiple times striking a 30-year-old man in the arm, a 32-year old woman in the arm, and grazed an unidentified male victim in the arm.

The gunman then took off on foot into the 167 Street/Grand Concourse subway station.

The man grazed in the arm fled the scene. The other victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police released photos and video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or online at NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

