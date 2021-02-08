3 illegal underground parties with hundreds of people raided in NYC

Three undeground parties were busted over the weekend for violating COVID rules including not wearing masks and not socially distancing, the New York City Sheriff announced.

More than 200 people packed into a Brooklyn club with a sign on the door- 'Members Only'- on Liberty Ave. in East New York early Sunday morning. Manager Geradino Luis Abdiel, and two promoters were slapped with several violations. Abdiel faces a weapons charge for carrying a knife and brass knuckles, reported the NY Daily News.

In Maspeth, Queens, a party with 165 people was broken up at about 2 a.m. inside a brick building with windows covered on Grand Ave. and Page Place. There was only one way in or out of the venue.

A bouncer was fined $1,000.

About 45 minutes later, more than 200 people were found on the first floor and basement of a building on Pitkin Ave. in Brownsville. Party goers were drinking but the venue had no liquor license. A bouncer, DJ and photographer were issued desk appearance tickets.