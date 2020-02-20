Human skull found in NJ homeowner's yard, reports say

article

Bergen County authorities cordoned off the front yard of a house in Teaneck where part of a human skull was believed to have been found.

Contractors found several bones, including one that appeared to resemble a human skull, during construction work outside the home Wednesday.

On Thursday, an investigation was launched at the Van Arsdale Place home.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The state anthropologist examined the bones and confirmed that they appeared human, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The search continued for more bones as they also try to determine where the bones came from.

Investigators say that no foul play is suspected and the current homeowners are not implicated in any way as to how the bones ended up in their yard.

Advertisement

The bones were believed to be old but an attempt to date them had not taken place.