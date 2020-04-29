Human remains found in U-Haul trucks outside Brooklyn funeral home

article

A funeral home in Brooklyn was storing human remains in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks, the NYPD said.

The bodies were found inside vehicles parked on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands section on Wednesday afternoon. Video from SkyFOX showed several vans and box trucks backed up onto the sidewalk outside several storefronts, including Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services.

The city's Health Department and Environmental Protection Department responded to the facility to help move the remains to refrigerated trucks, the police said.

It isn't confirmed that this is connected to the coronavirus pandemic but many of the city's funeral homes have reported being overwhelmed during the outbreak.

COVID-19-related causes have killed more than 12,200 people in New York City. Another 5,300 people are listed as "probable" coronavirus deaths.

