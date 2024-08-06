Human remains found in Bronx kitchen along with firearm, police say

Police say they found body parts inside a Bronx apartment kitchen on Monday.

When the police got to the apartment around 11 p.m., they discovered a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside one of the bedrooms.

The remains were later found in the kitchen.

The identity of the remains is unknown and the cause of death is under investigation.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured article

Body parts found in Yonkers

On Monday, a dismembered and charred body was found in a shopping cart near a bridge in Yonkers, according to police.

The body was found near the Oak Street Bridge near the border of Mt. Vernon before 2 a.m.

Police officers said that the body had been placed in a shopping cart and apparently set on fire at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, and no arrests were made.

The investigation remains ongoing.