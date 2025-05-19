Hudson Yards casino is not in the cards

article

The Brief Wynn Resorts has withdrawn its bid for a gaming license in New York City. This means the proposal to build a casino complex in Hudson Yards has been abandoned. The proposal has faced significant opposition.



A proposal to build a $12 billion casino complex in Hudson Yards has been dropped, the New York Post reports.

Wynn New York City

What we know:

Wynn Resorts had been planning to build Wynn New York City, a casino and resort that would supposedly have employed 5,000 people.

Wynn Resort-Related Companies partnership announced today it withdrew its bid for a gaming license in New York City, which was due for submission next month – the company cited "persistent opposition" as the reason for the withdrawal.

"The recent rezoning process has made it clear to us that there are uses for our capital more accretive to our shareholders… than investing in an area in which we, or any casino operator, will face years of persistent opposition despite our willingness to employ 5,000 New Yorkers," Wynn said in a statement.

Opposition to the casino

The other side:

The proposal to build a casino complex was opposed by Friends of the High Line and Manhattan Community Board 4.

Friends of the High Line oppose the rezoning application, which would make "significant changes" to the zoning for the Western Rail Yards at Hudson Yards; their opposition is not contingent on the building of the casino.

Manhattan Community Board 4 voted unanimously to reject the proposal earlier this year.