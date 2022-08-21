Good Samaritan rescues 7 people from burning yacht on Hudson River

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York City
The 48-foot yacht caught fire between Edgewater, NJ, and Manhattan's Upper West Side.

NEW YORK - A yacht caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon, but no one was hurt thanks to a good Samaritan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire was reported near 79th Street between Edgewater and Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

A good Samaritan rescued seven people from the boat. The Coast Guard said the 48-foot yacht sunk and officials are monitoring for pollution.

Daisy Khan filmed the boat burning from Edgewater.