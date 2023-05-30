Jet Ski collision on the Hudson River leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

State police are investigating a collision between two jet skis on the Hudson River that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The incident took place Saturday around 2:48 p.m. in Newburgh.

According to police, Jorge Arribasplata, 48, of Saddlebrook, New Jersey, was driving a 2018 Yamaha Jet Ski with a passenger, while David Torres, 49, of Lodi, New Jersey, was operating a 2017 Yamaha Jet Ski with another passenger.

Both were traveling north along the river when they collided with each other.

Torres, and his passenger, later identified as Charles Sanchez, 48, of Belleville, New Jersey were thrown into the river, police said.

Both were transported to St Luke’s Hospital. Torres is in critical condition, while Sanchez was pronounced dead.

State police confirmed neither the operators nor their passengers consumed alcohol.