Hudson County New Jersey Lottery player wins $3 million 'Win for Life' prize

The Brief A Hudson County lottery player won the top prize in the Win for Life scratch-off game. The prize pays $10,000 a month for 25 years, totaling $3 million. The winning ticket was sold at a Jersey City convenience store.



A New Jersey Lottery player in Hudson County is starting the year with a multimillion-dollar win after hitting the top prize in a Win for Life scratch-off game.

What we know:

The New Jersey Lottery announced that a player in Hudson County won the top prize in the Win for Life scratch-off game on Thursday.

The prize pays $10,000 a month for 25 years, totaling $3 million. The winner also has the option to take a one-time lump-sum cash payment of $1,769,800.

The winning ticket was sold at 502 Grocery and Deli, located at 502 Ocean Avenue in Jersey City.

Lottery officials said this is the first of three top prizes available in the latest version of the Win for Life game, which was released in November 2025.

By the numbers:

$10,000 per month

25 years of payments

$3 million total prize value

$1,769,800 lump-sum cash option

Other winners last week

Several other New Jersey Lottery players also won top scratch-off prizes last week:

A $250,000 Crossword ticket was sold Jan. 1 at Millennium Food Mart on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark. Three of six top prizes remain in the $10 game.

A $200,000 Merry Money Tree ticket was sold Dec. 29 at Wawa #433 on Shore Road in Somers Point.

Another $200,000 Merry Money Tree ticket was sold Dec. 29 at a 7-Eleven on Monmouth Road in Oakhurst. All top prizes in the $5 game have now been claimed.

Big picture view:

The New Jersey Lottery says it has contributed nearly $34.7 billion to the state since it began in 1970. Lottery profits currently help support the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.