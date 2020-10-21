How you could win cash watching the final Trump-Biden presidential debate

article

The final presidential debate of the 2020 Election is on Thursday and FOX Super 6 is giving viewers another way to engage in the action that could put some cash in their pockets.

FOX Super 6, a free-to-play app typically focused on sporting events, will allow users to bet on outcomes during the debate and have a chance to win big from a $50,000 prize pool split across top performers of the upcoming contest.

Users can win prizes if they make accurate predictions about the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden as they face off in Nashville.

Will they shake hands? How many times will the microphones be muted? How man times will “come on man” be uttered?

These are just some of the possible questions.

If users answer correctly, they could cash in on winnings from a $50,000 prize pool split across top performers. Be sure to submit your answers by 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

FOX Super 6 is a free-to-play prediction game where players can win cash prizes for correctly predicting the outcome of events. FOX Super 6 has already given away more than $1 million since it first launched in September 2019, primarily to winners who made correct predictions of its weekly NFL contest.

The app is currently the top free-to-play sports game prediction app in the country and is available on iOS and Android platforms.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.