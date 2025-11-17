How a weakening polar vortex could fuel a potentially brutal winter in the Northeast

The Brief The FOX Weather Forecast Center says a weakening polar vortex could bring early-season cold to the Northeast. Temperatures across Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. are already running below normal for mid-November. Meteorologists say the setup could lead to a colder, stormier winter for much of the region.



A cold blast has gripped the Northeast, and meteorologists say it could be a sign of what’s to come. The FOX Weather Forecast Center reports that conditions are lining up for a potential polar vortex winter, setting the stage for a cold and active start to the season.

Northeast chill

What we know:

Temperatures across the I-95 corridor are off to a chilly start this week. On Monday, Philadelphia will have a high of 49° and a low of 36°, New York City will see a high of 44° and low of 36°, and Washington, D.C. will climb to 52° before dropping to 34° overnight.

This graphic displays the temperature outlook for the lower 48 for later November into December. (FOX Weather)

According to FOX Weather, the pattern behind the chill involves several key factors: a weakened polar vortex, a lingering La Niña and upper-atmosphere wind patterns that favor more frequent Arctic cold fronts pushing into the U.S.

Those atmospheric shifts could allow waves of cold air to dip farther south in the coming weeks, leading to longer cold spells and increased storm potential across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

This graphic displays the weather outlook for the rest of November. (FOX Weather)

Regional weather outlook

Dig deeper:

Meteorologists say the current setup doesn’t guarantee snow right away but could create a storm track favorable for winter weather as the season progresses.

For now, forecasters expect below-average temperatures to continue through late November for Philadelphia, New York and D.C., with occasional warm-ups between fronts. Interior areas of Pennsylvania and upstate New York may see earlier snowfall, while coastal cities remain chilly and dry.

This graphic displays the precipitation outlook for the lower 48 for later November into December. (FOX Weather)

Right now, the precipitation outlook for the Northeast is average through early December, but the shifting vortex can change that quickly. Residents are advised to prepare for a colder-than-usual winter, especially if the polar vortex weakens further in December.