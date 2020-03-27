How to watch the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ COVID-19 benefit hosted by Elton John

On Sunday, March 29, Elton John will host the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” a star-studded and unprecedented television and streaming event presented by FOX that will feature some of the biggest names in music performing remotely from their own homes.

If you’re wondering what time the living room concert is, who will be performing or how you can watch — don’t worry, we have the answers to your questions.



What time is the iHeart Living Room Concert for America?

The event airs during the following windows:

9-10 p.m. ET

8-9 p.m. CT

6-7 p.m. PT

Where can I watch the benefit?

Viewers can watch on FOX, as well as FS1, FS2, FOX Business Network, FOX News and FOX Deportes.

You are also able to watch online through this station’s website and news app. You can watch on the FOX NOW app as well as on Caffeine.

The concert will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.



What artists will be performing?

Sir Elton John will be hosting the event. Here is a list of the entertainers who will be performing remotely, as well as other stars who will be appearing:

Performers:

Alicia Keys

Backstreet Boys

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Camila Cabello

Dave Grohl

H.E.R.

Mariah Carey

Sam Smith

Tim McGraw

Viewers can also look forward to special appearances from:

Ciara

Demi Lovato

Lizzo

Russell Wilson

What else should I know about the Living Room Concert for America?

It will air commercial free. Viewers will also be able to donate to two different organizations that are helping those whose who have been impacted by COVID-19: the First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America.



