How to protect your skin while wearing a facemask

The issue of skin damage from face masks first came to light when front line health care workers started getting rashes and bruises from wearing them throughout their demanding shifts. Soon after, the public, not accustomed to wearing masks in our normal lives started getting a dose of the same irritating problem as we all look to try and stop the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's direct friction leading to inflammation and dryness." says Dr Joshua Zeichner, a Dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, "In mild cases it may just be peeling skin but in more serious cases it can lead to open or raw skin that can predispose you to developing infections."

While masks are crucial to keeping people safe, the painful skin damage may worsen as summer approaches and brings with it rising temperatures and humidity. Experts say that can lead to an increase of acne and other conditions. Their advice includes not wearing makeup below and around the mask which can trap oil and sweat, to use moisturizer and if for those who use skin cleansers to be sure that they use a gentle one.

Cotton face masks can be more comfortable than synthetic ones but also tend to be less effective. "If you're not in a high risk area and you're able to socially distance, I typically recommend a cotton mask." Zeichner says but goes on to advise those who enter supermarkets or other areas where physical distancing isn't possible to wear a synthetic mask.

In the end, this epidemic has down heath care workers on the front line don't have a choice but to wear synthetic masks while many others have the option of sheltering at home and giving their skin a break.