How to Buy the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Sotheby's are giving 200 people a chance to buy The Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh.

A charity auction will kick off the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2022 Collection by Virgil Abloh.

Bidding will take place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 8 on the Sotheby's website. The sneakers will come with Louis Vuitton pilot cases.

Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund. It helps support the education of students of Black, African American, or African descent.

Prior to his passing on 28 November 2021, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director was involved in the early organization of the auction and its surrounding events. The auction will take place in association with his family.

The 200 pairs of the special edition will be made available in a range of sizes, from 5-18, and with a starting bid of $2,000.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh and pilot case will be on view at Sotheby’s New York in a free, public exhibition open from 19 January – 8 February. Vistors will be required to make an appointment through the auction house's reservation page.

The Nike Air Force 1 is celebrating its 40th year. It was designed in 1982 and is one of the most successful and iconic shoes ever created.