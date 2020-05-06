How to become a contact tracer in New York City

article

A massive initiative is underway in New York City to hire people who will trace the contacts of a person newly infected with COVID-19.

The Fund for Public Health, a non-profit that supports programs by the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, is hiring for Supervising Contact Tracer, Contact Tracer 1 and Contact Tracer 2.

Salaries range from $57,000 to $65,000.

Contact tracers are responsible for interviewing the patient to identify who they may have been in contact with during their illness and during the few days prior to exhibiting symptoms. The tracers then reach out to all those individuals to alert them to the risk of infection. Contact tracers are responsible for referring contacts to healthcare providers and asking non-ill people to stay home for 14 days so as not to spread the virus.

Those contacted by a contact tracer are not informed of who contracted the disease, according to the CDC.

The contact tracing call center will operate every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact tracers will also conduct in-person investigations into congregate settings and selected cases and contacts, as needed, according to the FPHNY website.

Local and state officials have said that contact tracing will help "box in" the virus. 1,000 contact tracers would be hired immediately, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio on April 27.

"Every time someone tests positive we can swing into action and test their contacts," said de Blasio.

Countries, where contact tracing has been implemented, have been able to re-open for business sooner and have had fewer deaths and lower rates of infection.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the reopening of any region in New York would require 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.

Information on the openings for Supervising Contact Tracer, Contact Tracer 1 and Contact Tracer 2 are available at the FPHNYC.org.