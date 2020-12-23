How the John A. Reisenbach Foundation is helping New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19

In a half-hour fundraising special that aired on FOX 5 NY over the summer, the John A. Reisenbach Foundation showcased four New Yorkers whose lives were upended by the pandemic.

On Dec. 26th at 7 p.m., the John A. Reisenbach Foundation will rebroadcast an updated version of that special, titled "Dear New York," with hopes to reach even more people impacted by COVID-19.

"When we did the first broadcast in July, we were hoping that by this time, the pandemic would be more under control and the health situation and the economic situation in the city would be better. Unfortunately, it’s still a pretty serious situation in New York City," Executive Director Naomi Ryan says.

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation makes grants to support the city’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations.

It was founded back in 1991 in honor of John A. Reisenbach, who was shot to death near his apartment building in Greenwich Village.

Safe Horizon’s Streetwork Project, which operates drop-in centers for homeless young adults, has been working hand in hand with the John A. Reisenbach Foundation for the past ten years.

Now, its needs have become even more urgent.

"We’ve always been really appreciative of the way that we can use the money and services that we provide our clients, including, with regard to, personal care items; transportation," Director Joean Villarin explains.

That’s why the John A. Reisenbach Foundation has expanded its outreach to include pandemic relief.

It added ten new grantee organizations to its list, including Comedy Gives Back.

Co-founder Jodi Lieberman says comedians are finding it increasingly hard to make ends meet, due, in part, to the lockdown of live venues.

"Our goal was to give grants for mental health services, for suicide prevention, counseling, chemical dependency treatments and medical and financial crisis," she says.

If you’d like to make a donation this holiday season, you can visit jarnyc.org or text "JARNYC" to 20222.