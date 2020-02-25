How the coronavirus outbreak may delay your wedding dress

The novel coronavirus outbreak is taking a major toll on the global economy. With many factories in China still closed, manufacturing and clothing production is experiencing significant delays. That could even affect the bridal industry in the United States.

"It's been a few weeks now that's been a topic of conversation here in the bridal industry about the delays that could possibly be happening that now are becoming more realistic," Lauren Allen of RK Bridal New York told FOX 5 NY.

For the past two days, numerous brides have been calling RK Bridal New York on West 54th Street in Manhattan asking whether or not their wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses will arrive on time for the big day.

"There are a good amount of bridal gowns that are produced in China," Allen said. "Even if the designer is based here in the United States, a lot of things do come from China, even if it's just the fabric."

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the number of dresses being made and delivered to the U.S. because factories in China remain closed.

Allen said RK Bridal can no longer rush any orders.

"We are starting to hear about some delays, maybe a month so far," Allen said. "We've been hearing more about the bridesmaids dresses getting delayed more than bridal gowns just because it's more of a mass production."

Allen said she has been in constant contact with the designers and her brides. She said no one should panic right now but does urge brides not to wait too long to order a dress.

"We are keeping an eye out, obviously, we're hoping that everything will soon go back to normal," she said.

RK Bridal has not had to tell any of its brides or bridesmaids that they are not getting their dresses but of course, things can change. And that all depends as to when manufacturers in China reopen.